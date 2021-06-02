FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a lawsuit Wednesday against CVS Health claiming the pharmacy played a role in enabling the state's opioid epidemic, including the drug problem in Crittenden County.
In the lawsuit, Cameron mentions Crittenden County bought over 2.8 million dosage units of the drugs. This is enough to supply everyone in that county with over 34 pills every year.
The lawsuit claims also the company engaged in unlawful business practices and failed to guard against the diversion of opioids.
Between 2006 and 2014, CVS pharmacies in Kentucky purchased more than 151 million dosage units of oxycodone and hydrocodone, accounting for 6.1 percent of total dosage units in the commonwealth during that time.
Cameron's office also says, despite supplying staggering amounts of opioids in the commonwealth, CVS reported zero suspicious orders for its Kentucky stores from 2007 to 2014. Then, in 2015, the CDC identified Kentucky as having a statistically significant drug overdose death rate increase from 2014 to 2015.
In other words, more than 59 percent of the state's statewide accidental deaths in 2015 were from drug overdoses. This is more than motor vehicle accidents, fire, drowning, and gunshot wounds combined.
“During the height of the opioid epidemic, CVS allowed millions of dosage units of opioids to flood Kentucky’s borders, fueling the crisis and devastating thousands of families and communities across the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Cameron. “As both distributor and pharmacy, CVS was in a unique position to monitor and stop the peddling of these highly-addictive drugs from their stores, yet they ignored their own safeguard systems. By bringing this lawsuit on behalf of the people of Kentucky, we are holding CVS accountable for these decisions and for contributing to a man-made crisis that tragically led to the loss of life of thousands of Kentuckians.”
The lawsuit argues that because CVS had a dual role in the opioid supply chain as a distributor and pharmacy, the company’s compliance with the law “was vital to safeguard consumers and control the rate of addiction, abuse, and diversion of opioids,” according to the Attorney General's press release.
The lawsuit also claims, during the height of the epidemic, CVS participated in the promotion of opioid products, and CVS improperly normalized the widespread use of opioids by participating in these efforts.
The lawsuit alleges seven claims against CVS. Attorney General Cameron has continued litigation against Walgreens, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceuticals for each companies role in the opioid crisis.
You can see the full complaint in the PDF below: