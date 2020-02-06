PADUCAH — Combating the drug epidemic, fighting against child abuse and human trafficking: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron discussed those issues Thursday.
He spoke at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast and toured the CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men. He outlines how he wants to change things for the better in Kentucky.
“Helping place African-Americans on an equal footing with others,” Paducah-McCracken County NAACP member Debra Edmonds said.
It was the NAACP chapter’s first time speaking at the chamber breakfast. In honor of Black History Month, Kentucky’s first African-American attorney general also spoke there for the first time.
“As attorney general, I believe that benefiting the common good means a focused and intentional commitment to public safety,” Cameron said.
Cameron said his office is working on tackling the drug epidemic across the state and in the Local 6 region.
“I know many of you have seen first hand the devastation that drugs have had on our schools, businesses, our families,” Cameron said.
After the breakfast, Cameron headed to CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men. Executive Director Thelma Hunter said it's one of 18 recovery centers in Kentucky.
“Usually, we are at the end of the earth for Frankfort, but it shows that he concerned and that he does want to help,” Hunter said.
Cameron said he's planning to return to western Kentucky in the near future to continue improving relationships.
To watch Cameron's full speech, click here.