MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky State Auditor's report for the 21-22 fiscal year for the McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office is in.
The auditor found one error in the budget. PVA Bill Dunn sent Local 6 a copy of the audit report, with information about the error.
"During my term of office I have been transparent about the work we do at the McCracken County PVA office. I am hopeful this email will serve as an example of that commitment," Dunn writes.
The report shows that the auditor found that the PVA "overspent" in a specific account series. The report includes the PVA's response, which explains how the error occurred. "This error was due to a clerical error on the final budget amendment," the response states. "I failed to include a transfer of $2,600 from the 800 series to the 300 series account. Overall, we completed the fiscal year $6,900 under budget."
In his email to Local 6, Dunn says his office actually finished the year under budget.
"I wanted to make it clear that although this resulted in an unbalanced budget we still finished the year by about $6,900 under budget," Dunn writes. "Aside from this simple error I am pleased that we did well on this audit. I will continue to operate the PVA office according to state laws and regulations in our continued pursuit for a fair and equal property tax system."
