PADUCAH — "When in Doubt, Make Applesauce! Core Habits of the Masterful Public Relations Professional" is the title of a new book by a Kentucky author, and it's an Amazon best seller right now.
The book focuses on the core habits of becoming a masterful public relations professional. Author Marc Whitt has nearly four decades in public relations and currently works for the University of Kentucky.
Whitt said the title of the book comes from a phrase his mother often uses, and it's further explained it in the book. Readers will learn about what Whitt has pared down to eight core habits that he said lead to a masterful public relations professional.
Those eight habits include being an effective communicator as well as being a network and relationship builder. Whitt said even if you do not work in public relations, there is something for everyone in this book.
"Even though the book is written for those who are in the public relations profession, all of us, I believe, there's a message in each of those eight habits that I think people will find applicable wherever they might be," Whitt said.
He also said he has received positive feedback on the book not only in Kentucky and nationwide, but also from as far away as India. You can learn more about the author by clicking here.