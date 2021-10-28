FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to help expand high-speed internet across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of reliable high-speed internet access for education, businesses and health care, the governor said.
“Access to the internet is no longer a luxury,” Beshear said in a news release. “To build a better Kentucky, every home and business in our state should have access to affordable, adequate and reliable internet to participate fully in our economy, schools and society.”
All states were invited to apply for a $1 million grant through one of the federal programs developed to distribute American Rescue Plan funding, the governor’s office said.
The grant is the latest step to expand high-speed internet in Kentucky. Last year, Beshear’s administration dedicated $8 million in federal pandemic relief funding to expand internet connectivity for elementary and secondary students and their families.