FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky is awarding more than $11.8 million to help fund road projects in 46 cities and counties across the state, including communities in the Local 6 area.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funding will be distributed among 177 projects, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's Office. The projects include improvements and repairs such as resurfacing, patching and sealing, storm drain work, slip repair and, in one project in Bourbon County, a connector road for economic development.
In the Local 6 area, Ballard County will receive an investment of $168,377, Graves County will receive $212,000 and Hickman County will receive $307,980.
Those funding amounts include:
Ballard County
- A chip and seal project on a little more than a mile of East Blanks Road with an estimated cost of $57,377.
- A chip and seal project on a little under a mile of West Blanks Road with an estimated cost of $55,500.
- A chip and seal project on a little under a mile of Deerfield Lane with an estimated cost of $55,500.
Graves County
- A resurfacing project covering about 2.4 miles of Baltic Look with an estimated cost of $160,000.
- A resurfacing project covering about a mile of Theda Road with an estimated cost of $52,000.
Hickman County
- A resurfacing project covering 2 miles of Perry Road with an estimated cost of $109,260.
- A resurfacing project covering 1.75 miles of Berryhill Road with an estimated cost of $104,850.
- A resurfacing project covering 1.2 miles of Wilson Hill Road with an estimated cost of $93,870.
The 177 road projects were submitted to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for consideration to receive discretionary funding. Staff in each of KYTC's 12 highway districts evaluated the proposals. Beshear's office says the staff members considered safety, traffic volume and economic impact when considering the projects.
For each project, the county or city government approved for funding will be responsible for administering the work. The project costs will then be reimbursed by KYTC.
Download the document below to see the full list of local counties and cities receiving discretionary transportation funding and a description of the road projects in each.