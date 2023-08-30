Several Kentucky organizations are preparing to help Florida as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall.
The Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Group has more than 2000 volunteers across the state. These volunteers provide disaster relief services including removing debris, cleaning mud from flooded homes, and delivering hot meals to families affected by disasters.
They help people all over the country when disaster strikes. They have been gathering donations for wildfire victims in Hawaii, and now volunteers are gearing up to assist Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
“It doesn’t make sense to the world when we pick up and leave our homes and go to places we don’t know, to help people we don’t know. But it’s a calling from God and we go and meet the needs of people who are hurting in crisis,” says disaster relief director, Ron Crow.
Right now, the disaster relief group is in ‘alert status’ to allow volunteers and crews to clear their schedules and prepare to head to Florida if they need to.
In addition to the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Group, task forces from Missouri and New Jersey are heading to Florida to help with the impending search and rescue efforts. The Missouri task force is also bringing 40 utility vehicles to help with repairs.
Missouri's task force has been involved in the recovery efforts following Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, and Ian.