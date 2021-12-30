The Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) activated their Disaster Response Plan Thursday.
According to the KBA, the Disaster Response Plan addresses, “the problems that occur when lawyers and non-lawyers, who are not subject to the disciplinary jurisdiction of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Kentucky Supreme Court, engage in the provision of legal services, legal advice, and outright solicitation of persons and their families affected by a Disaster.”
Under Kentucky Revised Statute 21A.300, it is a Class A misdemeanor or an attorney referral service to directly solicit a victim or a relative of a victim of a disaster for 30 days following a disaster.
Additionally, the state Supreme Court's Rules of Professional Conduct makes it a violation for an attorney, or anyone on an attorney's behalf, to solicit employment from a prospective client who is not a family member or already a client.
SCR 3.130(4.5)(4) also provides that “no communication shall be sent to those individuals and related targets of solicitation who have been involved in a disaster as defined in SCR 3.130(7.60) until 30 days have elapsed from the occurrence of the Disaster.”
Kentucky's Disaster Response Plan establishes the Kentucky Mass Disaster Task Force to ensure attorneys are not violating any of the aforementioned statutes.
Members of the task force include:
- Supreme Court of Kentucky Justice Christopher Shea Nickell of Paducah, Task Force Chair
- Retired Circuit Judge and KBA Ethics Committee Chair Judge Paul Isaacs of Sadieville
- KBA’s Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee Chair attorney Rodger Lofton of Paducah
- Retired Supreme Court of Kentucky Justice Bill Cunningham of Kuttawa
- KBA Vice President W. Fletcher Schrock of Paducah
The KBA also wants to make the public aware that "statutes of limitations" exist for various causes of action within Kentucky and, in certain cases, to federal causes as well. Additionally, any person or entity believing they have been damaged by the wrongful acts of another should seek legal advice to determine applicable statute of limitations, or other rights.
Victims' family members who are concerned about inappropriate lawyer conduct and wish to report such conduct may contact the Task Force through the Kentucky Bar Association at 514 West Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40601-1812 or by calling KBA Executive Director John D. Meyers at (502) 564-3795 or by email at jmeyers@kybar.org.