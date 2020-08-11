CALVERT CITY, KY -- Tuesday, bars and restaurants in Kentucky can reopen with 50% capacity.
J-Mack BBQ in Calvert City is seeing more customers compared to the last few weeks. Owner, Jay Tapscott said this is good news, after losing 50% of business under the old capacity rule.
"It was pretty rough to be down to 12 people," Tapscott said.
"I know several day last week we had people walk away because we were at full capacity, especially during lunch."
Some of the tables and chairs have been put away to help meet the new capacity rules. Before, they could only seat 12, now they can seat up to 26 people.
Tapscott said they often had to turn customers away, missing out on business from lake tourism. He said it also affects his employee's tips.
"It's horrible," Tapscott said. "It's horrible for my staff. It's horrible for me. The staff has to tell people, you know, we can't see you. And it breaks my heart because a lot of them are our regular customers."
At Charlie Joe's Bar and Grill in Paducah, owner Charlie Johnston said they also lost half their business when they closed down the bar. Johnston said they relied on restaurant sales to survive.
"The only reason we survived this long, is the PPP loan," Johnston said. "And carryout and to-go orders."
Bars will now close at 11 p.m. People aren't allowed to gather around the bar.
"A lot of big changes that we've had to make," Johnston said. "And it's just extra money that we don't have to make the changes. We're still surviving, we're still here."
Tapscott hopes the capacity can stay at least 50% for a while. What he really wants is to get back to seating 48 people at 100%.
