PADUCAH — A Paducah business is offering an opportunity to help support food service workers in the community.
Kentucky BBQ Supply Company is holding a charity raffle to support those workers, who've faced lost hours, wages and jobs this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to helping your neighbors, each ticket is a chance to win the prize of a Big Green Egg grill large table package — which includes a table nest, caster kit, Conveggtor (a product that allows indirect cooking with the Big Green Egg grill), an ash tool, fire starters and a 20-pound bag of charcoal — and a Teti Tundra Haul hard cooler.
Kentucky BBQ Supply Company says its selling up to 500 raffle tickets for $25 each or five for $100.
All profits will go to Paducah Tip Jar, to benefit local food service workers. Tickets can be bought in the store at 212 Broadway St. in Paducah or by calling 270-557-7343.
You can also donated to Paducah Tip Jar directly through the fund's GoFundMe page.