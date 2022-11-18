Eligible patients ages 45-85 at average risk for colorectal cancer have one less step to take if they meet the requirements for pharmacist-led screening.
Pharmacies across Kentucky can now provide pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screenings using noninvasive stool-based tests. Kentucky is the first state to authorize pharmacists to provide these screening services.
The first screening of this kind in the nation recently occurred at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid-managed care plans in the state, awarded the Kentucky Pharmacists Education and Research Foundation (KPERF) a $50,000 grant to expand access to these screenings throughout Kentucky.
The grant is designed to expand the number of pharmacies and pharmacists who can provide this service to Kentuckians, according to a release from KAHP. Participating pharmacies will be reimbursed through grant funding for pharmacist-led screening and follow-up.
As the most accessible healthcare provider, pharmacists have an unparalleled relationship with their patients. Whether through education on various disease states and preventive health measures or directing patients to physician care when appropriate, pharmacists are positioned to help patients achieve better outcomes. Colorectal screenings—and pharmacist-led protocols in general—equip pharmacists with another opportunity to save lives.
Pharmacies interested in providing this service to your patients can contact Emily Wilkerson at fellow@kphanet.org.