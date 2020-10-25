PADUCAH — Two Paducah breweries are set to release special beers infused with Kentucky Proud ingredients this month as part of the 5th annual Kentucky Proud Beer Series.
Paducah Beer Werks and Dry Ground Brewing are two of 30 breweries across the Commonwealth to release their Kentucky Proud brews to the public starting on Oct. 28, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles says crafting Kentucky Proud beers with Kentucky agricultural products is the focus of this year's Kentucky Proud Beer Series.
“Every October, Kentucky’s craft brewers use locally grown products to brew one-of-a-kind beers to showcase their creativity and honor the Commonwealth’s producers,” Quarles said. “We are pleased to collaborate with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers once again on what has become a staple of Kentucky’s fall calendar.”
KDA says it worked with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to match craft brewers with Kentucky Proud producers to create the limited-release beers.
These beers are infused with everything from lavender extract, honey, molasses, carrots, apples, blueberries, and pumpkin, according to KDA. KDA also says, for the first time in series history, many of the breweries are using Kentucky malt made from locally grown grains this year, produced by South Fork Malthouse, out of Cynthiana.
In a press release sent by the KDA, Commissioner Quarles says each participating brewery will give away commemorative Kentucky Proud and Kentucky Guild of Brewers branded pint glasses and event posters to the first 100 customers who purchase a limited-release Kentucky Proud beer.
Brewers participating in the 2020 Kentucky Proud Beer Series include:
- 3rd Turn Brewing, in Louisville and Crestwood;
- Abettor Brewing Company, Winchester;
- Alexandria Brewing Company;
- Broken Throne Brewing, Pikeville;
- Country Boy Brewing, both Lexington and Georgetown locations;
- Dreaming Creek Brewery, Richmond;
- Dry Ground Brewing, Paducah;
- Ethereal Brewing, Lexington;
- Flywheel Brewing, Elizabethtown;
- Fusion Brewing, Lexington;
- Gallant Fox Brewing, Louisville;
- Goodwood Brewing, both Louisville and Frankfort locations;
- Gravely Brewing Co., Louisville;
- Hopkinsville Brewing;
- Maysville Brewing;
- Monnik Beer Co., Louisville;
- Old Louisville Brewing, both Louisville and Shelbyville locations;
- Paducah Beer Werks;
- Pivot Brewing, Lexington;
- Ten20 Beer Exchange, Louisville;
- Turtleback Ridge Brewing, Ewing;
- Uncrafted Territory Brewing Co., Beaver Dam;
- West Sixth Brewing’s Lexington, Frankfort and Louisville locations;
- Wise Bird Cider, Lexington; and
- Wooden Cask Brewing Company, Newport.
For more information about the 2020 Kentucky Proud Beer Series and Festival, go to kygbrewers.org