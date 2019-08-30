Kentucky has begun an effort to track possible cases of severe pulmonary disease linked to vaping after U.S. health officials announced they are investigating 215 possible cases across more than two dozen states.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says in a news release Friday that the state Department for Public Health (DPH) is working with health care providers, local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to collect information.

DPH says while Kentucky has not had any reported cases of severe respiratory illness related to e-cigarette or vaping, state officials will be sending out a public health alert to clinicians next week. They will investigate any cases reported "to look for common factors and collect information on products that may be the source of the illness," the news release says.

Meanwhile, CDC Director Robert Redfield and Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless issued a joint statement Friday, saying that as of Aug. 27, there were 215 possible cases of severe respiratory disease across 25 states that may be associated with vaping.

"While some cases in each of the states are similar and appear to be linked to e-cigarette product use, more information is needed to determine what is causing the respiratory illnesses," the statement says. "In many cases, patients reported a gradual start of symptoms, including breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, and/or chest pain before hospitalization. Some cases reported mild to moderate gastrointestinal illness including vomiting and diarrhea, or other symptoms such as fevers or fatigue. In many cases, patients have also acknowledged recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing e-cigarette products while speaking to healthcare personnel or in follow-up interviews by health department staff."

Last week, an Illinois adult died from a serious lung disease in what health officials consider the first death linked to vaping in the country.

"So we urge people to use caution and consider avoiding the use of such material," says Dr. Jennifer Layden with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

But Kirsten McGee of Chuckin' Clouds Vape Shop in Paducah said since she switched over from smoking cigarettes to vaping, she's felt a lot healthier.

"I definitely have a lot more energy. I'm not as sluggish," says McGee. "I was coughing up like a lot of phlegm, constantly coughing when I was smoking. Don't anymore. Like I said, I've hardly gotten sick in the past year and a half. So that's helped me quite a bit too."

As for what she thinks about the cases of possible severe lung disease across the country, McGee says, "Everyone's body reacts to different things differently. So what might affect me might not affect someone else. And a lot of times, my customers know what affects them. If they're allergic to something, they'll let me know and we find something that is accustomed to them."

McGee says vaping can help ween people off smoking.

"They can start off with a nicotine intake. And then, they can eventually go down to zero. And most of them do end up quitting altogether," says McGee.

While McGee says vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking, she adds, "If you've never had a cigarette, never vaped or anything like that, I would recommend not starting. If you can avoid it, definitely do that. Just like lighting up a cigarette, if you can avoid it, just don't light it up."

