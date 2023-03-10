FRANKFORT, KY — A bill limiting public drag performances in the state of Kentucky passed through the Senate Friday and will now go to the House, the Senate Majority Caucus announced.
The bill would prohibit "adult performances" in public places and places where performances could be viewed by children, the release explains.
An "adult performance" is defined in the bill as "a sexually explicit, live performance or a live performance involving male or female impersonators who provide entertainment in a prurient or sexually charged, unwholesome nature."
"The performance must lack serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value," the release explains.
Performers who violate SB 115 would receive misdemeanor charges on their first two offenses and a class D felony charge for their third offense.
Businesses who violate SB 115 by hosting adult performances with minors under age 18 in attendance could lose their alcohol license, business license, certificate of occupancy, or face "any other appropriate penalty based on the degree of violation or offense."
Senator Lindsey Tichenor (R-KY) said in a statement included in the release she wrote the bill to protect children from events or performances their brains are not "scientifically ready to process or understand,” explaining that she believes there is a "destructive culture permeating our society and stealing the innocence of our children."
David Walls, the executive director of The Family Foundation — which advocates for "policies based on Biblical principles," — released a statement following the passage of SB 115 out of the senate.
In it, Walls says there has been growing concern about adult performances "targeting children" over the past several years.
Walls claims there has been a "coordinated push to let men dressed up as exaggerated, hyper-sexualized caricatures of women" to perform for children, specifically calling out Kentucky's Drag Queen Storytime organization.
In early March, opponents of the bill protested in Frankfort, the Associated Press reported, chanting "shame" at Republican lawmakers.
One drag performer, Poly Tics, told reporters, “This bill not only compromises or asks me to explain my humanity, but it also brings into question my livelihood.”
Kate Miller with the American Civil Liberties Union told reporters there was concern that the bill was "not in compliance with our First Amendment-protected rights."
And former Kentucky lawmaker Bob Heleringer — a Republican representing The Fairness Campaign — said the bill was discriminatory.
"An ounce of discrimination is the same as an ocean of discrimination,” he reportedly said.