A bill to making hazing a crime that can be punished with jail time is heading to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk after the Kentucky House of Representatives approved the measure Wednesday night.
Senate Bill 9 establishes a first-degree and second-degree hazing statute. Lawmakers say the measure defines first-degree hazing as "intentional or wanton hazing related to conduct resulting in physical injury or death to a minor or student." The law will make that crime a class D felony.
The state Senate approved the bill in a 27-7 vote in February.
The bill is also known as Lofton's Law, named for Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Kentucky who died of alcohol toxicity in 2021 during fraternity rush.
Sen. Robby Mills, the bill's lead sponsor, released a statement Wednesday night after the House passed the bill on a wide margin. The statement reads:
“The passage of this legislation is a win not just for the Hazelwood family, but for all Kentuckians. I want to thank Tracy and Kirk Hazelwood for their tireless work on this legislation. Without their efforts, this legislation may not have come to fruition. They remain in our prayers as they deal with the grief of losing their son.
“Nobody should be subjected to any form of hazing. By elevating the charges, with the potential to be charged with a class D felony, the bill will serve as a major deterrent and make people think twice.
“Sadly, Lofton lost his life to unnecessary and reckless actions. Still, his memory will live on in Kentucky history and his legacy will save lives in our commonwealth. "