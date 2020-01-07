A bill pre-filed in Kentucky aims to limit plastic use in the state, including eliminating disposable shopping bags, limiting the number of balloons that can be used in balloon release events and limited plastic straws.
Bill Request 999 would limit balloon releases — which are ceremonial events in where plastic balloons are released and allowed to drift away in the sky — to 25 balloons. It would also prevent retail businesses from giving customers thin, disposable plastic bags to carry their purchases.
The bill would also prevent restaurants from providing customers with plastic drink straws unless the customer specifically requests a straw. Businesses would also no longer be allowed to serve food and drinks in Styrofoam containers.
The bill includes a penalty for businesses that don't comply of $100 per day.
The bill, sponsored by District 34 Rep. Mary Lou Marzian of Louisville, aims to limit plastic waste in the state.
Talking with Louisville radio station WFPL, Marzain said plastic bags are harmful to Kentucky's wildlife. "If you take a walk along the Ohio River or you’re outside, you see plastic bags just blowing around everywhere," Marzian told the radio station. "We have to really protect this planet if we want it for our grandchildren."
You can read a full copy of the pre-filed bill in the document below.