FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Efforts to ban applying Kentucky’s death penalty to some people with severe mental illnesses have run into resistance Thursday, but the bill mustered just enough votes to be sent to the full state Senate.
The measure was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 6-4 vote. That leaves it potentially one step away from being sent to the governor. But, that final hurdle could be a formidable one in the Senate.
After Thursday's vote, the committee’s chairman, Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield, said the bill’s prospects in the Senate appeared to be “dimmer.” Westerfield, who supports the bill, put its chances of passing the Senate at “50-50,” adding: “I’m not as confident as I once was.”
The House-passed measure would block use of the death penalty for people with a documented history of schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder or delusional disorder.
The bill's lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Chad McCoy, says the measure would not "do away with the death penalty."
The measure's critics worry that a decades-old diagnosis could prevent a person from being held accountable for a heinous crime later in life.
The legislation is House Bill 148.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3c0PmnH
Download the document below to read a copy of the three-page bill.