KENTUCKY -- The Kentucky Black Faith and Civil Rights Leaders have released a statement announcing their support in continuing with stay-at-home orders.
The statement says they are joining the National Black Faith and Civil Rights Leaders in encouraging communities to continue to stay at home even as states start reopening their economies.
The statement says the coronavirus is "ravaging our Black communities." They continue on saying they support Governor Andy Beshear's actions, while saying Attorney General Daniel Cameron "would state and take steps that align himself with actions which have been, will be and are detrimental to the Black community."
Read the full statement from the Kentucky Black Faith and Civil Rights Leaders here: