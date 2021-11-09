FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are considering nominations for two locations to be included in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board is meeting Tuesday to review the nominations for Central Hazel Historic District in Calloway County and Dayton City Hall in Campbell County.
The National Park Service will have 45 days from receipt of the nominations to issue a final determination.
Kentucky has the fourth highest number of listings in the National Register, which is the federal government’s list of historic and archaeological resources it deems worthy of preservation.