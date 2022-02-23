FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky election officials are working to remove people who've moved out of the state from its voter rolls.
Secretary of State Michael Adams' office says nearly 400,000 postcards are being issued to voters on the inactive voter list. The State Board of Elections is sending the communications to verify voters' information and to remove anyone who's moved out of Kentucky from voter rolls.
“We’ve diligently removed over 100,000 dead voters from our rolls; now we’re addressing live voters who have moved,” Adams said in a statement Wednesday. “These postcards help us identify voters who moved out-of-state but did not de-register. If you receive a postcard, please respond promptly.”
A news release about the voter rolls purge notes that Kentucky has been under a federal court consent decree since 2018 that requires the state to regularly carry out voter registration list maintenance work, which includes reaching out to people on the inactive voter list.