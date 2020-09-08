FRANKFORT, KY — After consulting with state officials, the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission says it approved the reopening of professional boxing, professional wrestling, as well as amateur and professional mixed martial arts for adults over the age of 18.
The Commission says these events are discouraged, but not prohibited.
Event sponsors should follow social distancing guidelines laid out by the CDC, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, and the Kentucky governor's office.
The Commission also says the following:
- Events are permitted to resume, but are not recommended because of the potential risk of spread of COVID-19.
- All spectators, officials, and employees and volunteers associated with any venue, promotion or event, are subject to the Venues and Event spaces guidelines.
- Participants should wear masks and engage in social distance measures when not in competition.
- Any person attending or participating in KBWC-sanctioned events does so at his or her own risk and the KBWC shall not be held responsible for any liability whatsoever.
The KBWC recommends that each promoter consult with his or her own private legal counsel with any concerns he or she may have regarding risk and/or liability.