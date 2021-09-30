A 2018 inspection through the Bridging Kentucky Project revealed a Kentucky bridge had flaking concrete, large cracks and exposed, rusted steel. The bridge was not only a safety concern for the KYTC, but also home for thousands of endangered gray bats.
Fortunately, a KYTC project overcame the infrastructure and environmental dilemma and designed a bat-friendly bridge that has proven to be a successful habitat for the species and safe connection for local drivers.
“This bridge project is the first of its kind in Kentucky, using an innovative and collaborative approach to mitigate the effects of much-needed bridge repairs on an important endangered species,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “KYTC delivered a new bridge that is not only safe for motorists but is now providing habitat for an estimated 1,100 gray bats.”
To prevent interference with the bat habitat, KYTC is not releasing the location of the bridge. The KYTC did reveal it is a two-lane, concrete box beam bridge carrying a state highway in a rural area.
The core of the gray bat population lies in the karst regions of Kentucky and Tennessee, roosting primarily in caves. Historically the species has been found in the midwestern and southeastern United States, in an area roughly from Kansas to West Virginia and from Indiana to Florida. Bats can also use bridges and culverts that have cave-like qualities for shelter from rain and predators.
KYTC worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for biological expertise and guidance on the timing of the project.
“The gray bat has been on the Endangered Species list since 1976 and continues to face threats from habitat conversion and white-nose syndrome,” said Lee Andrews, field supervisor of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Kentucky Field Office. “KYTC’s success in preserving bat habitat on this bridge is tremendous and could serve as a model for other projects.”
Construction on the bridge took place in January and February of 2021 while bats were hibernating elsewhere in caves.
The bridge rehabilitation involved repairs to the existing abutment and piers and replacement of the bridge superstructure with new beams, deck and railing. Rather than placing the box beams right next to each other, the new beams were set with 1.5-inch gaps. According to the KYTC, the intentional gaps do not affect the safety of the bridge, but they do provide more roosting space than the bats previously had.
In June, ecologists conducted bat emergency surveys of the bridge and counted around 400 bats in the structure. By August, that number had nearly tripled to around 1,100 gray bats.
KYTC will continue to monitor the bridge for bat activity over the next five years.