LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with burglary in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, was arrested in Tennessee, state police say.
Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Zachery D. Winters of Union City, Tennessee, and an unknown male suspect are accused of burglarizing a home on Tom Doom Road in Grand Rivers on April 25.
Winters is in custody in Obion County, Tennessee, after he was arrested by sheriff's deputies there on Tuesday on a charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license. Winters is jailed in the Obion County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Kentucky on the first-degree burglary charge.
KSP Post 1 says troopers are still working to identify the other male suspect seen in surveillance footage in the burglary investigation.
Investigators ask anyone with information that could help identify the second suspect or a dark colored car also caught on camera to call post 1 at 270-856-3721.