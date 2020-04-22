PADUCAH — Kentucky business owners can begin submitting proposals to reopen as part of Gov. Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" initiative.
Beshear announced on Tuesday a phased approach to reopening the state's economy. Phase 1 involves a state-readiness evaluation in which the Kentucky Department for Public Health determines if the commonwealth has met public health benchmarks.
After that comes Phase 2, in which the Department for Public Health will evaluate individual businesses to see if they can reopen safely. To do so, businesses can begin submitting their proposals to reopen by visiting secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/TeamKentucky/ReopenKY.
In addition to attaching their proposals to the online application, business owners must fill out a questionnaire that asks them about the safety precautions they would take should they be approved to reopen. The 15 yes-or-no questions include:
1. Return employees to work in phases?
2. Do you have a designated a safety officer at each workplace?
3. Require Employees to telework where feasible?
4. Limit face to face group meetings?
5. Close access to common areas?
6. Minimize non-essential travel?
7. Supply PPE to employees?
8. Mandate Employees and customers where masks?
9. Conduct employee health checks?
10. Temperature test each employee each Day?
11. Screen employees for exposure to positive COVID-19 persons?
12. Sanitize the environment in the workplace in accordance with CDC guidance?
13. Make special accommodations for personnel who are vulnerable populations?
14. Report positive tests to Kentucky Department of Public Health or local health department?
15. Supply employees with list of available leave options – sick, on-call, emergency sick leave, paid time off, etc.?
Dena Rowe, the owner of Furkidz Pet Hotel, Spa and Daycamp, said she will submit her proposal to reopen as soon as possible. Her business, like the many others in Kentucky, has been shut down for more than a month to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Rowe said prior to the pandemic, her business usually had between 30 to 50 dogs on any given weekend. Now, only two dogs who require long-term care are staying at Furkidz. Manager Eric Chandler goes to the facility every day to care for the two dogs.
Rowe said she and her employees are eager to return to work.
"As far as the interaction with the public, the interaction with the pets, we miss them so much. I mean, we're an extended family when the pets are here," said Rowe.
Rowe has already begun thinking about the safety precautions her business would take, should it be approved to reopen.
"We'll be posting up a sign that says 'if you're sick, please do not enter the establishment.' We'll have a table set outside, because we do have a porch, so nobody's gonna' get rained on or anything. We'll get the information from the customers at that point. and then, we may just go ahead and take their pet and go in — take it inside Furkidz for the associated services," said Rowe. "Obviously, we'll have to disinfect the lobby more. Since we're a pet business, we disinfect a lot. We disinfect probably about eight times a day. But with customers, we have to worry more about cleaning after the person and not the pet. So that's going to change a little bit for us."
Although the state is now accepting proposals to reopen, it's still unclear when those proposals would be approved. But Rowe is optimistic.
"It gives me a lot of hope that we're beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Not the end of the pandemic, but the end of everybody having to stay home and not work. Like I said, I don't like that. I really love what I do here," Rowe said. "Couldn't see myself doing anything else."
Click here for more information one Beshear's Healthy at Work initiative.
Click here to fill out the application for the proposal to reopen.