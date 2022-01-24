FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky has finalized the purchase of 200 new travel trailers for families displaced by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, and Gov. Andy Beshear said the first 20 campers should be hooked up and ready for families by the end of the week.
Beshear said by the end of the week, 10 travel trailers will be set up in Mayfield and 10 will be set up in the Dawson Springs area. The governor said the trailers are an interim step that will allow displaced families to live in their own communities and keep their children in their own school systems while the process of storm recovery and rebuilding continues.
The governor said the travel trailers are a better option than mobile homes, because mobile homes often can't be removed after disaster recovery efforts are completed and end up as abandoned structures. Beshear said the travel trailers will be easy to clear out once people have moved on to their homes, and the trailers will have resale market value.
Beshear said he is not satisfied with the progress getting people into the trailers, and he hopes the process will move more quickly soon.
"It is not only my hope, it's been in my instructions that we're going to have some families in them by the end of this week and continuing to speed this process," Beshear said. "This is the period of time where maybe some of the initial shock wears off. You've been in a hotel for almost a month or room at the state lodge. We all start itching, wanting to have more space and be back to normal. Sadly, when a tornado is completely wiped out your town, it's going take a lot longer to get to a normal. But this is an interim step that we think will provide again more space and more comfort to our families."
Regarding the lodging being provided at state resort parks, Beshear said those locations are in need of more volunteers.
"We've also had some instances in our state parks that have led to a loss of volunteers due to actions of some guests who are temporarily staying at the parks. And we've had to do a couple of things, like implement a curfew, to ensure everyone's safety," Beshear said. "But as a result, we're in current need of additional volunteers."
Beshear asked anyone who is interested in volunteering to email Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.
Last week, Beshear announced Kentucky will provide uninsured renters and homeowners who receive FEMA funding with a 20% boost from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. During a live briefing on Monday, Beshear said that means at least $1.4 million will be paid out from the fund. So far, 1,400 Kentuckians are registered with FEMA and have already been issued federal aid payments. He said more families will be issued payments from FEMA moving forward, which will trigger payments from the state fund to go out within the next two weeks.
The governor reminded Kentucky residents in the counties included in the major disaster declaration that the deadline to apply for assistance through FEMA is Friday, Feb. 11.
"So much of the other aid, like the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, is connected to filing an application with FEMA," Beshear said. "Once again, it's important this gets out there to absolutely everyone impacted," Beshear said.
To apply for disaster relief through FEMA, visit disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or download the FEMA mobile app. For in-person assistance with a FEMA application or appeal, visit the agency's Disaster Recovery Center locator to find a DRC nearest you.
Beshear provided the live update from the governor's mansion on Monday, because his son, Will, tested positive for COVID-19. Beshear said Will has had his COVID-19 vaccines and booster shot, and is doing fine. So far, the governor said the rest of his family has tested negative.