FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and public health officials provided an update Thursday on how the state is monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and what's being done to protect Kentuckians.
In a news conference in the Capitol Building in Frankfort, Beshear and officials with the Kentucky Department for Public Health reiterated that there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state so far.
The governor said the Department of Public Health started testing for the virus at the state lab in Frankfort on Monday. He said the state has tested/is testing seven people as of Thursday, with four negative test results and three pending cases. He said all specimens the state lab receives before noon will be processed to learn results the same day they are received; specimens received after noon will be processed for results the following day. Beshear said individuals should ask their health care provider if they want to be tested.
So far, the Department of Public Health says it has monitored 121 who might have been exposed to the virus, and of those cases, only 10 are still being monitored as of Thursday.
During the news conference, Beshear warned the public to be wary of scammers and con artists claiming to have a cure for the virus.
In a news release sent after the conference, the governor's office provided the following advice to keep in mind to avoid falling for would-be fraudsters:
"Watch out for products that claim to cure coronavirus or guarantee coronavirus prevention.
"Be wary of emails from con artists pretending to be the CDC or other public health organizations. A legitimate medical provider would never ask for sensitive information through email.
"Research organizations that are claiming to raise money for a coronavirus vaccine or to help victims."
The governor also reminded the public about important steps to prevent catching the coronavirus and other illnesses.
"Given that we still have zero cases, we gotta' talk about prevention. We've talked about prevention every single time we have provided an update, but it is still so important. The number one point is that people need to wash their hands often with soap and water. And they need to really wash them, and not do what my kids do," Beshear said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, to properly wash your hands, you should apply soap with clean, running water and scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds — or long enough to sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice. Then, rinse well with clean, running water and dry your hands with a clean towel or air dry. For more information about proper hand washing, visit CDC.gov.
"Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands," the governor said. "Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Don't go to work if you're sick. Don't send your child to school if he or she are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue. Don't cover your cough or sneeze with your hand, but make sure you cover it. And clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces."
Beshear noted that those step will protect you from more than COVID-19.
"These are the types of things that don't just prevent the coronavirus. They prevent the flu. And given that we have mentioned the flu and need to mention the flu, while we have zero confirmed cases of coronavirus, thus far Kentucky has seen 19,000 confirmed cases of the flu: at least 66 deaths — 62 adults, four children. So in addition to all those other prevention methods, get your flu shot. It's the most important thing you can do to protect yourself. Make sure your kids have a flu shot. It's the most important thing to protect them," Beshear said.