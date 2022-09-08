PADUCAH — According to the Skin Care Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime.
Skin cancer is highly treatable when detected early, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, and that's why it's important to get screened.
Thanks to a partnership between the Kentucky Cancer Program, Mercy-Health Lourdes, and Baptist Health Paducah, community members can get a free skin-cancer screening on September 17.
According to a release from the KCP, the screening will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the surgery waiting area on the first floor of the Marshall Nemer Pavilion.
Paducah Dermatology providers are volunteering their time to examine and evaluate skin changes. Attendees must make an appointment to be examined. To make an appointment, email g.barlow@louisville.edu or call (270) 442-1310.