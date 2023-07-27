PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Career Center will be hosting a job fair at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1.
The address for the career center is 416 South 6th St. Paducah KY 42003.
There will be several local community members at the event hiring, including:
- 3A Composites
- Equipment Operator
- Black Pearl Home Care
- Direct Service Professionals
- Senior Coordinators
- Wepfer Marine Services
- Welders for Metropolis Facility
- West Kentucky Community and Technical College
- Campus Dining (Part-Time)
- Custodial positions
- Painter
- Wise Staffing
- Driver/Warehouse
- Receiver/Scanners
- Litter Control
- Retail Sales
- Forklift Operator/Unloader/Order Picker 2nd shift Production
For more information on the Kentucky Career Center, visit their website or call 270-575-7000.