PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Career Center is hosting a job fair at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and a business set to be there is one many Paducah residents have been eagerly watching to learn when it will officially open.
While Crumbl Cookies still hasn't opened its doors in Paducah, the store is hiring a variety of positions. Several other employers are hiring as well.
Employers set to be at the job fair and the positions they need to fill include:
- Crumbl Cookies
- Manager
- Assistant Manager
- Bakers
- Four Rivers Behavioral Health
- Case Manager
- Therapists
- SOS Caseworkers
- Residential Team Members
- Adult Day Training Staff
- Housing Authority of Paducah
- Maintenance Assistant
- Forced Account Laborer
- Paducah-McCracken County Senior Citizens Center
- Part-time Drivers
- Cook
- Water Front Services
- Welders
- Deckhands
- Tipton Accounting
- Cooks
- Servers
- Dishwashers
- Bussers
The Paducah Career Center is at 416 South 6th St.
For more information on the Kentucky Career Center, visit their website or call 270-575-7000.