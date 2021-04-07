PADUCAH — You'll soon be able to resolve unemployment insurance issues in person at the Kentucky Career Center in Paducah.
The office at 416 S. 6th St. will open up next week by appointment only. Registration for those appointments opened Wednesday.
It opens April 15. People who have appointments will be able to go to the regional Kentucky Career Center in Paducah and talk with someone. Kentucky Career Centers closed in fall 2017 under then Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.
Then, they stayed closed because of COVID-19. Unemployment claimants tell Local 6 they're just glad to be able to talk to a real person about their concerns.
Wanda Reep filed for unemployment insurance March 2020. She's been back to work since May, but she hasn't received all of her unemployment payments.
"You don't have those funds coming in. You're just, you're just out of luck," Reep said. "And you do the best you can, like I said, God provided. He always did. He always has. He always will. But there's a lot of people that had to take out loans."
When people arrive for their career center appointments, they must wear masks and get their temperature checked.
Reep is excited to finally be able to go to a physical office in her community. For her, it's nice to have somewhere to go, instead of dealing with unanswered phone calls from the state's unemployment hotline.
"That we'll be able to make an appointment and talk face to face with somebody that hopefully, hopefully get some things resolved for so many hundreds of hundreds of people," Reep said.
Reep is concerned about getting an appointment slot with the high demand for unemployment insurance help. Because it's an online only scheduling system, found at kcc.ky.gov, she's concerned for folks like her without internet access.
But, she's still optimistic for what the office will bring.
Photo identifications is also required to enter the career center. If you don't have an appointment, you will not be accommodated.
These first appointments slots will be for weekdays from April 15 to April 30.