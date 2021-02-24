The Kentucky Career Center says it has been hit by a "possible cyberattack" Wednesday, which means claimants cannot currently access the online system.
The site, kcc.ky.gov, is Kentucky's unemployment services website. In a statement posted both to the website and to its Twitter account, the Kentucky Career Center says there has not been a security breach, and unemployment claimants' information has not been compromised.
Around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Office of Unemployment Insurance notified the Kentucky Labor Cabinet of "a possible cyberattack on the external unemployment insurance claim system," the statement says. The career center says the attack used random login names to try to overwhelm the website, but none of those login attempts were successful.
"Unemployment office staff continues to assist claimants, but claimants are currently unable to access the site externally," the statement says.
The website also briefly featured a message at the top of its home page that read "The unemployment computer system will be temporarily unenviable due to technical issues."
The career center says the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security is working with the labor cabinet, the OUI and the Commonwealth Office of Technology to respond to the cyberattack.
