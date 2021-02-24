The Kentucky Career Center says it has been hit by a "possible cyberattack" Wednesday, which means claimants could not access the online system for a time Wednesday.
The site, kcc.ky.gov, is Kentucky's unemployment services website. In a statement posted both to the website and to its Twitter account, the Kentucky Career Center says there has not been a security breach, and unemployment claimants' information has not been compromised.
Around 10:40 a.m. local time Wednesday, the Office of Unemployment Insurance notified the Kentucky Labor Cabinet of "a possible cyberattack on the external unemployment insurance claim system," the statement says. The career center says the attack used random login names to try to overwhelm the website, but none of those login attempts were successful.
"Unemployment office staff continues to assist claimants, but claimants are currently unable to access the site externally," the statement says.
The website also briefly featured a message at the top of its home page that read "The unemployment computer system will be temporarily unenviable due to technical issues."
The career center says the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security is working with the labor cabinet, the OUI and the Commonwealth Office of Technology to respond to the cyberattack.
In an update posted to Twitter at 5:19 p.m. CT, the Kentucky Career Center says the system is back online, with an additional step for people logging into the website.
The state's unemployment system experienced a breach in April of 2020. In that incident, some unemployment claimants were able to see documents uploaded by other claimants that contained identity verification information. Informing the public about that breach, Workforce Development Cabinet Deputy Secretary Josh Benton in May said nothing indicated that the UI portal had been infiltrated from outside, and the only people who were able to see the claimant information were other UI claimants. Benton said the cabinet only received two verifiable reports about the issue.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet reported another breach of the unemployment system in July. In that incident, one claimant saw another person's employer and health information.