PADUCAH — The Kentucky Career Center is hosting a job fair in Paducah on Tuesday, the organization says in a Monday release.
According to the event's flyer, the fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 416 South 6th Street.
The organization says Manpower Services, Progress Rail Company, Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Waterfront Services will be onsite with a variety of open positions.
For more information, visit the Kentucky Career Center website or call (270) 575-7000 and choose option 2.