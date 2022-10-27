Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a big donation to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday.
The $951,620.77 donation will be used to help rebuild communities impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts presented the check at one of the construction sites Habitat for Humanity plans to use.
Habitat for Humanity has been in Mayfield and surrounding communities, working toward its goal of building 400 homes in the next three years.