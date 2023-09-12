LEXINGTON, KY — Kentucky Chief Justice, Laurance B. VanMeter has officially announced that he will not be seeking re-election as a Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2024.
Justice VanMeter says the time is right for him to begin a new chapter and turn the reins over to someone else. “I am grateful and humbled by the trust of voters, my colleagues, and for the support of my family. I will honor the trust reposed on me by finishing this term dedicated fully to the judicial process for the people of Kentucky.”
Justice VanMeter has worked in the judiciary field for nearly 30 years. He has served at all four levels of Kentucky’s judiciary as a Fayette District Judge, Fayette Circuit Judge, Court of Appeals Judge, and a Supreme Court Justice.
He is the third person to hold office at all four levels and is the only one to also serve as a Chief Justice.
“I am announcing my decision now so that any qualified judges and lawyers can make the decision as to whether this office and consequent election campaign are appropriate for them.”