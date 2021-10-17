Children across Kentucky are challenged to be a star this week, but not in the way that you would think.
It is Kentucky Safe Schools Week, and this year's theme is "Be a safety star."
The Kentucky Center for School Safety has announced that this year's theme "Be a safety star" focuses on the multifaceted brilliance of what it means to be a safety star in and out of school.
It includes but is not limited to being kind, respectful, and following rules while shining like a star.
Safety is not exclusive to COVID-19 guidelines. It applies to safety drills and other situations.
They encourage all students to take the safety pledge.
S: Sharing, caring, and spreading kindness everywhere you go.
T: Treating everyone with the respect we all deserve.
A: Abiding by all school safety rules.
R: Rising up and shining, helping others who need support.
The challenge runs from October 17-23.
There are materials and resources to help promote safety at good character. If you would like to access them, go to the Kentucky Center for School Safety website.