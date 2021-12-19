MAYFIELD, KY- People are essential to the church, the building is secondary.
That’s the message from pastors Sunday as congregations in Graves and Marshall County find a way to gather despite everything the tornado took away.
"You know it's difficult,” said Associate Pastor, Blake Shuecraft at First Baptist, Mayfield. “To say it's not would be an understatement. We are definitely hurting and those who have lost are hurting. We want to just support them and love them.”
Last week’s tornado ripped apart their church building on West South Street in Mayfield. Still, they hoped to meet in the sanctuary one more time this week. But, they decided to move service to the Performing Arts Center at Graves County High School, a temporary home.
“Our church is severely damaged,” said Shuecraft. “We have two facilities, a missing roof, we have a lot of just water damage from the rain that came in so our facilities aren't usable right now. The sanctuary was built in 1929 so to see just the years of history and think about the people who have come through those doors, it is heartbreaking. But, what’s encouraging is it’s just a building.”
He says the stone and wood are replaceable. But the people here, that’s what matters.
“It's so important that we come together strong,” he said. “To come together right now to worship the Lord and share the good news of Jesus Christ that's what matters.”
Members agree.
“As our pastor always tells us you know we are the church,” said Whitney Braden. “That is a comfort and help to know that the building is gone but we still have each other and we still have the hope.”
Hope and faith that out of the storm new beginnings will come.
“We will be able to use this to grow our faith and grow in our relationship with Him,” she said.
One First Baptist, Mayfield member passed away due to the tornado. For updates on service go to their Facebook page.
Other churches tell us they are also meeting in temporary locations.First Christian Church of Mayfield met at 10 am at Mayfield Elementary School.