Kentucky communities will receive more than $162 million through the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced. The funds will be distributed among 365 eligible local governments to help them offset costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible expenses include things like personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll costs and more.
“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” Beshear said in a statement released Thursday. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”
A list of cities receiving funding through the second tranche payment the governor's office shared on Thursday shows a payment of more than $3.3 million for the city of Paducah, more than $2.5 million for the city of Murray, more than $1.3 million for the city of Mayfield and about $817,076 for the city of Princeton, just to name a few.
Download the document below to read the full list of local governments receiving payments from this round of ARPA funding. Cities are listed alphabetically.
For more information about ARPA funding for non-entitlement cities and the full list of the types of expenses that are eligible for funding, visit treasury.gov.