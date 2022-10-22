LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Public transit workers in Louisville, Kentucky, have authorized a strike, but they aren’t walking out just yet.
The Courier Journal reports union members with the Transit Authority of River City voted 95% in favor of the strike authorization Thursday.
Union leaders are seeking a 6% raise across the board and further incremental raises in the future. Transit officials have offered raises of between 1% and 3%, depending on the worker. They say larger raises are unrealistic.
Transit officials say if the workers go on strike they would be violating Kentucky law and be subject to fines and possible termination.
Negotiations continue on Nov. 2.
