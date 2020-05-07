WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the end of March, a Kentucky college senior started sewing masks for the deaf and hard of hearing community while in quarantine. NBC affiliate LEX 18 says her mission extends beyond shipping fabric and elastic.
LEX 18 says Ashley Lawrence's story touched millions during a time when the world is united through a historic pandemic.
Not only did her story have a far reach on social media, LEX 18 says, thousands of requests for masks poured in each day, reaching more than 20,000 total requests.
"We have had requests from at different countries. We have had requests from every continent except for Antarctica," Lawrence told LEX 18. "From all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands. We have gotten requests from everywhere. And I think the biggest thing that I didn't even realize is the need for this beyond just the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community."
Lawrence says the requests came from NICU nurses, people who work with those with Autism, speech and language pathologists, families, companies, those who just want to share a smile while at the grocery store, and more.
"I don't know if I've had the time to just sit and think about how this is all happening at once it's just, it's overwhelming in a good way," said Lawrence who was recently chosen to be Eastern Kentucky University's commencement speaker and landed a job at an elementary school in Tampa working with students who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
LEX 18 says as her email filled, Lawrence said she quickly realized she could not fulfill all the orders in a timely manner and her project had a larger impact than she could have dreamed.
"It's beyond just the giving of the masks, it's the awareness," she explained. "No one is going to hurt from someone else wearing a mask with a clear window in front. So, if we can have masks that have that clear window so we don't even have to think about it...that's really what I want to push out there is just, just make it accessible for everyone and then you won't have to think about accessibility because everything will be accessible."
LEX 18 says her longing to spread awareness to the deaf and hard of hearing community is what led her to limit the orders she filled. "We shipped out 100 masks to our local community. And then everyone else, we just started sending tutorials," she said.
LEX 18 says Lawrence wants her project to continue and will send a tutorial to anyone who emails her at dhhmaskproject@gmail.com. She told LEX 18 that her dream is "having accessibility for all" to communities around the world.
"I would really like to see this as a, as a norm, rather than just a cool project," said Lawrence. "I think the more that we talk about it, the more it might become a norm, which would be amazing."