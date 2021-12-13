On Monday, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels Board of Trustees committed $3.5 million in emergency relief to rebuilding efforts across western Kentucky.
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels are also planning a Spring Day of Service volunteer opportunity in western Kentucky.
According to a press release from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Col. Shannon Ralston and the Ralston family issued a $2 million challenge for tornado disaster relief. The trustees immediately responded with a $1 million match, with a call to Kentucky Colonels across the world to match the remaining $1 million.
“This once in a lifetime disaster event – the most horrific in Kentucky since the great flood of 1937 – calls for a once in a lifetime philanthropic effort,” said Gen. Hal Sullivan, board of trustees chair.
$500,000 has been made immediately available to nonprofits that have received grants from the Colonels’ Good Works Program. The remaining $3 million along with Colonels’ contributions to this relief and rebuilding fund will be distributed to existing nonprofits in the region, once the damage has been completely assessed.
To donate to the Honorable Order, Kentucky Colonels you can visit this link. You can also mail donations to 943 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203. Make sure you mark your donation "tornado relief".