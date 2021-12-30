This week, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels donated a total of $245,000 to 23 nonprofits helping with tornado relief efforts in west Kentucky.
The Kentucky Colonels say 15 of the nonprofits receiving grants are based in western Kentucky, and the remaining eight go to agencies in other parts of Kentucky that provide services statewide.
“This is just a down payment from Kentucky Colonels for our neighbors across western Kentucky,” Kentucky Colonels Board of Trustees Chair Gen. Hal Sullivan said in a statement. “Just last week, the trustees committed assistance and began our search and vetting efforts for legitimate nonprofits serving this region.”
Not only that, but the group says Colonels Shannon, Kristy, and Amy Ralston extended a $2 million challenge to the colonels the day after the tornado struck. The colonel's board responded by matching $1 million and asking Kentucky Colonels members around the world to match the remaining $1 million. The order says colonels from 46 states have responded to the challenge so far.
You don't have to be a member of the order to help contribute to the match. To contribute online, visit kycolonels.org and click "donate to tornado relief." Donations can also be set by mail to: Western Kentucky Tornado Relief, 943 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203.
The groups receiving grant funds include:
|Aspire Appalachia
|Aspire Appalachia is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping the neglected animals and individuals of the Appalachian region. They are helping nonprofits in the affected areas because they have experience with disasters and they want to provide long term relief after all of the immediate assistance ends.
|Jackson
|Caldwell County Animal Shelter
|The Caldwell County Animal Shelter is run by all volunteers to help save animals in Princeton. They are providing medical needs for pets, feeding pets brought in, and housing the pets lost as a result of the tornadoes.
|Princeton
|Community Kitchen
|The Community Kitchen provides meals to those in the Paducah area as well as a place to shower and do laundry. They are helping to feed those in need.
|Paducah
|Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland
|Feeding America's mission is to serve those in need by acquiring and distributing donated food, grocery items, and other commodities. They are providing support to 23 Kentucky counties affected by the tornadoes.
|Elizabethtown
|Generations Adult Day Services
|Generation Adult Day Services mission is to deliver services and activities that promote health and well-being by providing a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment to adults with physical or mental challenges.The funds provided will help them purchase supplies and furniture for their new building.
|Mayfield
|Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet
|The mission and purpose of Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet is to provide high-quality athletic shoes to disadvantaged students. They are providing shoes for children in western Kentucky.
|Morganfield
|Hope 2 All Food Pantry
|The mission of Hope 2 All is to help people by providing weekly food distributions and by offering clothing. They are helping to feed those in need.
|Drakesboro
|Hopkins County Humane Society
|The Hopkins County Humane Society serves Madisonville and the surrounding Hopkins County area and their goals are to place adoptable animals while promoting and encouraging spaying/neutering. They are purchasing items that were not donated and providing vet care for pets affected.
|Madisonville
|Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities
|The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities provides an array of services that help their members provides the best care for their residents. They are helping long-term care residents and staff members who were significantly affected by the tornadoes.
|Louisville
|Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence
|The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) provides a strong, statewide voice on behalf of survivors and their children. They are providing immediate support to survivors and shelter staff that lost their homes and other basic need assistance.
|Frankfort
|Kentucky Counseling Center
|The Kentucky Counseling Center offers counseling, psychiatry, intensive outpatient programs, and targeted case management services for children and adults throughout the state. They are providing mental health care support for the children and families in Graves County.
|Louisville
|Kentucky Nurses Foundation Disaster Relief Fund
|The Kentucky Nurses Association(KNA) is the only full-service professional organization for the state's entire nurse population. They are providing needed supplies including water, medicine, sanitizing supplies and more to the communities and Kentuckians affected by the tornadoes.
|Louisville
|KSR western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
|Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation are partnering to raise money for those affected by the tornadoes. They will be working with local communities, local chambers, as well as state and local officials to ensure the needs of these areas are met in the wake of tragedy.
|Frankfort
|Marcella's Kitchen
|Marcella’s Kitchen exists to unite a community by extending love and providing meals for those in need. They are preparing meals for volunteers, first responders, and residents affected .
|Benton
|Marshall County Exceptional Center
|The Marshall County Exceptional Center is a nonprofit agency for adults with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities. They are providing a day camp for kids impacted as well as sharing information on the current needs.
|Benton
|Marshall County Tornado Disaster Relief
|The Marshall County Nonprofit Partnership Foundation is an organization established to help continue and develop nonprofit works in Marshall County. They are distributing funds to families to help them purchase immediate needs.
|Benton
|Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief
|The Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief is collecting funds that will be distributed through the local United Way. They will providing food, water, clothing, and other essential supplies to those in need.
|Mayfield
|Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter
|The mission of the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is to find forever homes for every dog and cat that enters our facility. They are providing needed supplies and vet services to animals brought in after the tornadoes.
|Mayfield
|Paducah Cooperative Ministry
|Paducah Cooperative Ministry is a multi-faith organization established by area congregations as a unified, community effort responding to urgent needs of all people as efficiently and effectively a possible. They are helping to distribute care packages.
|Paducah
|Salvation Army of Kentucky
|The Salvation Army's mission is to provide critical human services to those in need. They are providing food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to survivors and rescue workers.
|Louisville
|Stepstone Family and Youth Services
|StepStone Family and Youth Services helps families and children live their best lives. They are essential, caring resource for young people in need of alternative, safer living environments. They are providing support to foster children affected by the tornadoes in western Kentucky.
|Benton
|Team western Kentucky Relief Fund
|The Team western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund was established to assist those impacted by the tornados and the severe weather system.
|Frankfort
|Walnut Grove Baptist Church
|The Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Russellville is helping to provide clothes, food, and shelter to families in need. Their efforts will help families in Bowling Green and the surrounding area.
|Russellville