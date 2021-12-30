This week, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels donated a total of $245,000 to 23 nonprofits helping with tornado relief efforts in west Kentucky. 

The Kentucky Colonels say 15 of the nonprofits receiving grants are based in western Kentucky, and the remaining eight go to agencies in other parts of Kentucky that provide services statewide. 

“This is just a down payment from Kentucky Colonels for our neighbors across western Kentucky,” Kentucky Colonels Board of Trustees Chair Gen. Hal Sullivan said in a statement. “Just last week, the trustees committed assistance and began our search and vetting efforts for legitimate nonprofits serving this region.” 

Not only that, but the group says Colonels Shannon, Kristy, and Amy Ralston extended a $2 million challenge to the colonels the day after the tornado struck. The colonel's board responded by matching $1 million and asking Kentucky Colonels members around the world to match the remaining $1 million. The order says colonels from 46 states have responded to the challenge so far. 

You don't have to be a member of the order to help contribute to the match. To contribute online, visit kycolonels.org and click "donate to tornado relief." Donations can also be set by mail to: Western Kentucky Tornado Relief, 943 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203.

The groups receiving grant funds include: