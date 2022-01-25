The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels are continuing to raise money for tornado recovery efforts in western Kentucky.
Kentucky Colonels have teamed up with two Indianapolis businesses, Trinity Metals and Hotel Tango Distillery, to provide three barrels of Bourbon that will be sold to contributing members.
Proceeds from selling all 648 bottles will be directed to organizations assisting tornado victims.
“We are honored to share these three hand-selected barrels with lucky Colonels country-wide. This is the first partnership of this kind in our history. Because the Colonels gave, we expect to raise more than $50,000 to lift up those in western Kentucky who lost so much,” said Colonel Sherry Crose, Executive Director of the Honorable Order.
Hotel Tango Distillery is a Indianapolis, Indiana business that sells Bourbon, Reserve Bourbon, Rye Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, Rum, Lemoncello, Orangecello and Cherry Liqueur. Hotel Tango Distillery co-owner Travis Barnes is also a Kentucky Colonel.
Trinity Metals is an international wholesaler and processor that specializes in upgrading non-ferrous scrap metals to their highest economic.
“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has always been an important part of the Trinity success story and it is only fitting that we support the tornado relief effort with our best efforts," said Trinity Metals CEO Colonel Wade Conner. "The Board of Trustees of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels has the connections and networks in place to put our charitable dollars to work far more effectively than we ever could. It is an honor for us to be able to contribute to this good work.”