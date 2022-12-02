FRANKFORT, KY — “From the tornados last December to this summer’s flooding, Kentuckians from east to west are hurting," says Executive Director of the Honorable Order, Colonel Sherry Crose.
In a Friday release from the Kentucky Colonels, the organization said that's why they're "mustering their ranks" to help meet a dollar-for-dollar challenge — presented by the Angel Foundation — to match up to $1 million in contributions by December 31.
Colonels’ Commanding General Gary Boschert explained how Rebuild Kentucky Challenge funds could help, saying: "In many areas of the state, the rebuilding has barely begun and it’s going to last many years into the future. Establishing this/these funds will ensure Kentucky Colonels’ are there throughout the process.”
Boschert is encouraging all Kentuckians, whether or not they're Colonels, to visit their website here so they can meet this challenge.
The Kentucky Colonels are a voluntary, philanthropic organization, they explain on their website. The Colonel title is a high honor, bestowed by the governor in recognition of a person's noteworthy accomplishments and service to their community.
The Kentucky Colonels organization provides at least $2 million in grants annually to nonprofits across the commonwealth, they explained, with all of those funds dependent on Kentucky Colonels worldwide.