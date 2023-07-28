MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We're learning a lot more about what led Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission to remove former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson from the bench. This, as the JCC sent further evidence of it's reasoning to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Seven counts of misconduct were brought against Jameson last year.
A hearing before the JCC followed in the fall, where Jameson and others testified.
The JCC's ultimate decision was to remove Jameson from the bench in November, calling him “unfit for office.”
Jameson appealed that decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
In June, the Kentucky Supreme Court ordered the commission to send further evidence of its reasoning, saying it hadn't provided enough.
Friday was the deadline to send the supplemental findings.
We have that document. It's 122 pages long and begins with an overall timeline of Jameson’s alleged misconduct.
It dates back more than seven years to a complaint in January 2016.
That was just after Jameson won his circuit court seat in the November 2015 election.
The complaint involved an outpatient substance abuse program and ended with a meeting between Jameson and the JCC.
In its filing, the JCC said, “no disciplinary action,” came from that meeting. But, it said it set the tone, because Jameson had been cautioned to, “stay in his lane.”
It said Jameson, “did not heed the multiple warnings.”
Then, there's evidence concerning issues with the community corrections board, which Jameson said “he and other local leaders had formed.”
The JCC said Jameson, “utilized the CCB to operate an ankle monitoring program.”
The commission found that being a judge and heading that program was a conflict of interest.
To back this up, they used Jameson’s own testimony from his 2022 misconduct hearing.
In the evidence filed, a JCC member asks Jameson if it would be uncomfortable for a person just sentenced by him to see Jameson’s name on the ankle monitor agreement.
Jameson responded, “I do...I can see where that would be a reasonable perception.”
The documentation also outlines Jameson’s alleged mismanagement in the courtroom.
It says Jameson abused contempt of court on multiple occasions.
They list retaliation against a Marshall County Sheriff's employee for allegedly leaking a video of Jameson walking around the courthouse in his underwear.
Then it lists Jameson further pressuring former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe to not run the story.
On the stand during Jameson’s hearing, Lampe said it felt like intimidation, putting his job or the public radio at risk.
In the final order, the commission listed all 15 judicial canons, or rules, they believe Jameson broke.
Then, the commission stood on its decision to remove Jameson from office.
It says the evidence shows he remains unfit for future judicial positions.
Jameson declined an interview but said on the phone he hasn't reviewed the evidence from the JCC.
He intends to file a motion asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to not consider that filing in its decision.
He sent the following statement regarding the document: “It can only contain opinions which are not evidence. No filing changes the evidence that was submitted at the hearings. As the supreme court has all of that evidence, we believe it is unnecessary to submit any additional filings. Of course, we will respect whatever rulings the court makes.”
Jameson is not sure when he'll file that motion.
While Jameson said he won't submit anything else, the JCC will have a month to submit their argument to address any additional issues they might have.
Then, the Kentucky Supreme Court will make final a decision on the appeal.
You can view full document of evidence below. Click here to see our previous coverage of the misconduct allegations against Jameson, the JCC's hearing regarding those allegations, the commission's decision and Jameson's subsequent election loss.