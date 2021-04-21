VERSAILLES, KY — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents has chosen Paul Czarapata to serve as system president. Czarapata is KCTC's interim president, a role he has held since October.
The board met for several hours Wednesday, interviewing candidates for the position in closed executive session before making the decision.
In a news release about the board's decision, KCTCS says Czarapata joined the community college system in 2000, serving in technology leadership positions before he became a KCTCS vice president and chief information officer. He oversaw the technology needs of KCTCS's 16 colleges and its Versailles office.
"We are so fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Czarapata’s caliber,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said in a statement Wednesday. “His lengthy background with the system is valuable because he understands our students and our colleges. We are especially excited about his plans to position KCTCS to prepare our students for the workforce of the future. The board is extremely pleased to have Dr. Czarapata lead KCTCS.”
Czarapata was one of three candidates the board considered Wednesday. The two other finalists the board considered were West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece and Casey Sacks, the deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at the U.S. Department of Education.
KCTCS was created by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1997. Czarapata will be the third person to serve as the community college system's president.