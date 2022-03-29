The Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents voted Friday to raise tuition for the 2022-23 academic year.
The board voted to raise tuition by $3 per credit hour. The increase brings the rate of tuition to $182 for in-state students, $364 for students living in counties contiguous to Kentucky and $637 for other out-of-state students.
According to KCTCS, tuition remains the lowest in the state and about half the cost of university tuition.
This increase will impact students attending West Kentucky Community & Technical College.