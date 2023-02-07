PADUCAH — The production demand for electric vehicles is on the rise, according to the New York Times and Forbes.
With EV projects in places like Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky, local economic development corporations are trying to get these kinds of projects to come to other areas of western Kentucky and Tennessee.
Kentucky Cornerstone is a collaboration among economic development organizations from Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Todd, and Trigg counties. The group aims to be a step toward innovation.
"Electric vehicles are coming fast and hard, and the amount of money that is being extended by large companies is first line," Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning says.
Experts predict the market share of electric vehicles will approach 40% by the end of the decade, the New York Times reports, but analysts say EV stats generally over-achieve predictions.
Lake Barkley Partnerships Executive Director Amanda Davenport is excited to work with this region's economic development corporations to include western Kentucky in the growth of electrical vehicles and batteries.
"We wanted to collectively market the region in one unified voice to promote our communities region and our sites," she says.
Fulton-Hickman Counties Economic Development Partnership President Mark Welch says that's why Kentucky Cornerstone was created.
"We knew we had to jump in motion and start marketing west Kentucky and southwest Kentucky for these industry suppliers," he says.
Welch believes marketing the region to EV companies will benefit people in the region.
"Typically, manufacturing faculties or supplies for OAN brings high-quality jobs, and by that I mean good paying with benefits," Welch says.
Davenport says this is just the beginning of the project. They are now working with marketing groups to work on a pitch for future prospects.