OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The FBI says a Kentucky couple accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot have been arrested.
The agency says Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Ray Vinson were arrested Tuesday in Owensboro on charges including entering a restricted building and disruptive conduct in the Capitol.
FBI spokesman Timothy Beam told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Lori Ann Vinson is the same person who appeared in news reports shortly after the riot saying she had been fired. The Morganfield woman said she “would do it again tomorrow.” She said she did not take part in the violence.
#BREAKING: Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Roy Vinson were arrested today in Owensboro, KY in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Stay updated on all Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/gYUSBU5wwI pic.twitter.com/qelxB0XToP— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) February 23, 2021