From left, Gov. Andy Beshear, state Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court has delved into another legal fight between the Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature.

The case revolves around whether lawmakers are shielded from being named defendants when the executive branch challenges legislative actions.

It's an outgrowth of Gov. Andy Beshear’s challenge of GOP-backed legislation limiting his emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor named state Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne as defendants.

The legislative leaders filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit.

A lower court judge denied their motion. Stivers and Osborne appealed, sending the case to the state’s highest court.

